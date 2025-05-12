Previous
rust and flowers by summerfield
Photo 4408

rust and flowers

back to flowers. the roadsides have now started to turn green and flowers of wild crabapple trees are almost everywhere quarter kilometres during my morning walk. couple those with birds' mating calls, it's a lovely walk. i just ignore the damned cars and trucks. 🤣

i was trying to take a shot of the galvanized iron fencing, the new one and the old rusty one. but it looked so dull and then i realized there was that branch of flowers above it so it made for a nice half-and-half shot. sometimes i can be so daft. but it was early morning for me so that's my excuse.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Great half and half and I am with you re enjoying the flowers and bird song
May 13th, 2025  
