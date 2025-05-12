rust and flowers

back to flowers. the roadsides have now started to turn green and flowers of wild crabapple trees are almost everywhere quarter kilometres during my morning walk. couple those with birds' mating calls, it's a lovely walk. i just ignore the damned cars and trucks. 🤣



i was trying to take a shot of the galvanized iron fencing, the new one and the old rusty one. but it looked so dull and then i realized there was that branch of flowers above it so it made for a nice half-and-half shot. sometimes i can be so daft. but it was early morning for me so that's my excuse.