the hill is alive by summerfield
the hill is alive

with lotsa dandies! which means the air is rife with pollen not just from them but from other sources, too. as it is still early, and the sun was still a no-show, the dandies were still closed up so they're not very visible in the photo.

but there was a promise of rain for the afternoon which is yet to materialize as of this hour, although downtown was besieged by a strong downpour earlier in the evening. so hopefully, when i go for my walk tomorrow morning, there'd be no pollen to bug me. well, there is of course the bugs!
summerfield

@summerfield
Kathy ace
Nice POV.
May 14th, 2025  
katy ace
Pretty trees framed by yet another tree and a super composition for the whole photo
May 14th, 2025  
