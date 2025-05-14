Previous
99 bottles on the wall by summerfield
99 bottles on the wall

perhaps even more than 99 bottles on this wall but i'm not counting. this is of course a display in a liquor store. the bottles are of wine though and not beer. i think they're merlot on the right and sauvignon on the left. frankly, when i buy wine, whether for use at home when i have people over, or for gift giving, i usually go to the vintage section. my go-to for gift giving is French or Italian red, or German white. local wine in Canada can compete with the big names but if i want to give Canadian, i give Ontario ice wine; a little more expensive but it's a conversation piece.

when i took up hospitality management in the mid 90's, one of the requirements of the food and beverage course is to apprentice in a restaurant, but my mates and i went for apprenticeship in a winery in Niagara Falls. the winery was known for ice wine. when we were called for the apprenticeship, we were to report at 3 in the morning to help harvest the grapes, in the middle of one of the worst winters in Canada, as a matter of fact, the falls were frozen. apparently, the best time to harvest the grapes to make ice wine, is when the temps had been consistently in the minus for a few days, and the grapes are frozen in the vine. by sunrise, we were tired, sleepy and almost frozen!
Diane ace
Good shot and fascinating story!
May 15th, 2025  
katy ace
That is a lot of wine! Harvesting in the middle of the night in the middle of winter sounds like a very difficult way to get wine!
May 15th, 2025  
