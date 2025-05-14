99 bottles on the wall

perhaps even more than 99 bottles on this wall but i'm not counting. this is of course a display in a liquor store. the bottles are of wine though and not beer. i think they're merlot on the right and sauvignon on the left. frankly, when i buy wine, whether for use at home when i have people over, or for gift giving, i usually go to the vintage section. my go-to for gift giving is French or Italian red, or German white. local wine in Canada can compete with the big names but if i want to give Canadian, i give Ontario ice wine; a little more expensive but it's a conversation piece.



when i took up hospitality management in the mid 90's, one of the requirements of the food and beverage course is to apprentice in a restaurant, but my mates and i went for apprenticeship in a winery in Niagara Falls. the winery was known for ice wine. when we were called for the apprenticeship, we were to report at 3 in the morning to help harvest the grapes, in the middle of one of the worst winters in Canada, as a matter of fact, the falls were frozen. apparently, the best time to harvest the grapes to make ice wine, is when the temps had been consistently in the minus for a few days, and the grapes are frozen in the vine. by sunrise, we were tired, sleepy and almost frozen!