glorious!

went for a walk after our pig meet. went another way from my usual route and came upon this which is only a block away from my apartment building. i was literally walking under these pink-flowered trees, i think they must be crabapple trees although they didn't look like it to me, but what do i know. the sun was shining brightly and the shadow plays on the ground were really amazing. and i was alone for a long stretch before encountering a cluster of dog poos which thankfully i had avoided stepping on. around these area though is where the irresponsible dog owners and dog walkers walk their animals and pretend they're on the phone and not minding their animals so they don't pick up after them. how rude! what did i do? i crossed the street into the sunshine. hah!