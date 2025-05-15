Previous
went for a walk after our pig meet. went another way from my usual route and came upon this which is only a block away from my apartment building. i was literally walking under these pink-flowered trees, i think they must be crabapple trees although they didn't look like it to me, but what do i know. the sun was shining brightly and the shadow plays on the ground were really amazing. and i was alone for a long stretch before encountering a cluster of dog poos which thankfully i had avoided stepping on. around these area though is where the irresponsible dog owners and dog walkers walk their animals and pretend they're on the phone and not minding their animals so they don't pick up after them. how rude! what did i do? i crossed the street into the sunshine. hah!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a glorious h/h of nature , Such lovely pink blossom and fresh green of the grass ! fav
May 15th, 2025  
katy ace
Gorgeous strong colors in this one in a beautiful play of shadows and light
May 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such pretty blossom.
May 15th, 2025  
