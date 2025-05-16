i stand alone

yesterday evening, driving north of Toronto in hopes of finding some compelling photograph, passed by endless fields and saw this lone tree against the sunset.



it reminded me of the two years in the mid-90's last century when i had to change careers and enrolled in a hospitality management course. we were encouraged to work in teams and i deliberately not chose anyone for my team nor joined any of the teams. i told the professors that i am not a team player, i prefer to do things on my own. i didn't want to put in several un-tested hands my grades; that for me, the course was my future. i work hard for tasks and lessons where warranted. there was a much younger Chinese girl who was extremely bright and smart and she, too, chose to be alone.



in Marketing, the professor forced us to be in a group and she added two 'promising' students to the mix. it was a disaster. the 'promising' ones did not have a single idea what the project was about, did not know how we may go about the project nor could not suggest any resources. both the Chinese girl and i did not want to put forth our ideas and when one week later, the promising ones still could not come up with anything, i fired myself from the group. the Chinese girl followed suit. the professor then suggested the Chinese girl and i work together while she tried to place the other two with other groups. needless to say, our 'projects' in all courses were top of the class. at graduation she had a perfect GPA of 4.00. while mine was 'only' 3.99, we were both on the dean's list. you see, i do not mind coming second to someone i know has a brilliant mind. of course, we had become good friends since.