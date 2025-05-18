Previous
lilacs by summerfield
Photo 4414

lilacs

i was trying to shoot a small bird perched on the wall but i think it got spooked by the shutter's sound, or probably just the noisy people passing by, and it flew away. i was left with this shot so it's fine by me still.

i was host at coffee time after church service this morning. it being Asian Heritage month, i thought i'd bring something different for snacks. i served those tiny spring rolls (vegetarian, of course) that people always gush about Filipino food. i also brought rice cakes for the gluten-free members of the congregation. it was a smash hit. 'tis a good thing i brought ample amount of spring rolls as most people kept coming back for more. i think it was a smash hit.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact