one year later

this particular part of the Toronto Gardens was featured in last year's half-and-half month. https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-05-06 it's the same roof, same tree behind it. maybe i should go back there in the fall when that tree is ready to shed its leaves. if i don't forget.
it seems i'm always at the gardens, four times this month alone actually, and i've only explored the entrance gardens. yesterday was a good day for exploring because it was windy and cold and there would've been less intrusive bugs. but there were so many people, it being a long weekend for us here for Victoria Day, and there were a number of young children who were unruly and running around too much (adults, too!). with the outbreak of measles, i won't risk getting any virus lest i bring it to church members. plus there were warning signs about black ticks. yaiks!