wishing well by summerfield
wishing well

i've always thought wishing wells are a romantic thing, then i came across this one. rather garish with that bright red paint. it's not really a well but might have been a long time ago when the area didn't have running water.

another shot from the Gardens last Sunday.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

summerfield

@summerfield
katy ace
Is that dirt in the center of it? How can you have a wishing well with no water to throw your coin into? It’s a cute subject for your photo though.
May 21st, 2025  
