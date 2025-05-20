Sign up
Previous
Photo 4416
wishing well
i've always thought wishing wells are a romantic thing, then i came across this one. rather garish with that bright red paint. it's not really a well but might have been a long time ago when the area didn't have running water.
another shot from the Gardens last Sunday.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6568
photos
183
followers
111
following
4409
4410
4411
4412
4413
4414
4415
4416
Tags
mayhalf-2025
,
summerfield-half2025
katy
ace
Is that dirt in the center of it? How can you have a wishing well with no water to throw your coin into? It’s a cute subject for your photo though.
May 21st, 2025
