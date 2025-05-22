Previous
another day, another sky, another tree by summerfield
Photo 4418

another day, another sky, another tree

it's been raining like hell since yesterday so i'm not in the mood to go out and shoot. my bank of half-half photos would have to do. this was taken after Mothers' Day and those are pink cherry blossoms.

it's a dilemma. when the sun is shining and there's a wind blowing, i can't be outside for long due to pollen or other allergens. when it's raining i can't go outside because i'm afraid i'd get wet and have a bout of cold which would easily transition to inflamed sinus which if unattended for a long time would most certainly transition to cough which would then transition to bronchitis at best, pneumonia at worst. can't win.

i remember not so long ago, fifty or so years maybe, i loved walking in the rain! and at night when it rained, i loved the pitter-patter sound the rain made on the galvanized iron roof of our house. and when the sun shone, i was not afraid of getting tanned, unlike 99% of the population. no cares about skin cancer or allergies. yeah, being old sucks!
summerfield

Photo Details

