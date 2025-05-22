another day, another sky, another tree

it's been raining like hell since yesterday so i'm not in the mood to go out and shoot. my bank of half-half photos would have to do. this was taken after Mothers' Day and those are pink cherry blossoms.



it's a dilemma. when the sun is shining and there's a wind blowing, i can't be outside for long due to pollen or other allergens. when it's raining i can't go outside because i'm afraid i'd get wet and have a bout of cold which would easily transition to inflamed sinus which if unattended for a long time would most certainly transition to cough which would then transition to bronchitis at best, pneumonia at worst. can't win.



i remember not so long ago, fifty or so years maybe, i loved walking in the rain! and at night when it rained, i loved the pitter-patter sound the rain made on the galvanized iron roof of our house. and when the sun shone, i was not afraid of getting tanned, unlike 99% of the population. no cares about skin cancer or allergies. yeah, being old sucks!