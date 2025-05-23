barriers and fences

got stuck downtown this afternoon during rush hour and did i dare get on a crowded train just so i could get home early? no way! i 'cooled' my heels around the restaurant district even though it was quite cold and damp. fortunately, the rain has stopped although heavy grey clouds still hung about and there was actually a slight drizzle at some point. took a total of 16 shots of just about anything. passed by a parking garage and saw this fencing around it. thought it would fit the half-and-half for today. it's rather mundane but then beauty is in the eye of the beholder or some such.