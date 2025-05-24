Sign up
Previous
Photo 4420
rocking it!
met up with the northster this evening and went around the university campus. 200 shots later, my knee was ready to revolt against me so the photo walk ended.
this was early in our walk, near the Hart house arches. the way the moose was 'carved' onto the rock was quite the thing, it wasn't difficult to get a half-and-half shot.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
1
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6572
photos
182
followers
110
following
1210% complete
View this month »
Tags
mayhalf-2025
,
summerfield-half2025
Diane
ace
Nice half and half!
May 25th, 2025
