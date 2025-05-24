Previous
rocking it! by summerfield
met up with the northster this evening and went around the university campus. 200 shots later, my knee was ready to revolt against me so the photo walk ended.

this was early in our walk, near the Hart house arches. the way the moose was 'carved' onto the rock was quite the thing, it wasn't difficult to get a half-and-half shot.
Diane ace
Nice half and half!
May 25th, 2025  
