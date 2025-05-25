on reflection

this is not a diptych. it's one shot of a reflective art installation and the pathway to the street. one of the many shots from yesterday's outing with the northster.



the installation has the symbols of the provinces of Québec (fleur de lis) and Ontario (trilliym flower) and is officially called 'Notre Place Monument'. it consists of a series of stainless steel columns and public space and is located near the provincial legislature building. the columns were designed to commemorate Franco-Ontarian contributions in the province's forestry industry, while the surrounding public square was intended to be used as a gathering space.



and yes, that's the northster reflected on one of the columns.