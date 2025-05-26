Senate and Government Conference Building

we were in Ottawa today. no, not to see the King and Queen Consort but to shoot a family reunion. going home, we passed by Fairmont Chateau Laurier, one super luxury hotel. i was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle waiting for my friend the driver as they were saying goodbye to each other. when i looked to my right, the building across was half bathed in sunlight from the setting sun and the other half was being blocked by the hotel. reached for my camera and shot the scene and here it is!