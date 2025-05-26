Previous
Senate and Government Conference Building by summerfield
Photo 4422

Senate and Government Conference Building

we were in Ottawa today. no, not to see the King and Queen Consort but to shoot a family reunion. going home, we passed by Fairmont Chateau Laurier, one super luxury hotel. i was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle waiting for my friend the driver as they were saying goodbye to each other. when i looked to my right, the building across was half bathed in sunlight from the setting sun and the other half was being blocked by the hotel. reached for my camera and shot the scene and here it is!
26th May 2025 26th May 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great impromptu half and half.
May 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super h/h created by beautiful sunlight and shadow - well spotted !
May 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact