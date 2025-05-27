Previous
what Mother Nature giveth... by summerfield
Photo 4423

what Mother Nature giveth...

but no, this is not a case of Mother Nature reclaiming what's hers. it's just a wall and about 5 feet from it is a bush of ivy and a garden spot, the spring flowers in it already in their final cycle.

another shot from my sojourn with the northster last saturday evening.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

