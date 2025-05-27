Sign up
Previous
Photo 4423
what Mother Nature giveth...
but no, this is not a case of Mother Nature reclaiming what's hers. it's just a wall and about 5 feet from it is a bush of ivy and a garden spot, the spring flowers in it already in their final cycle.
another shot from my sojourn with the northster last saturday evening.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6576
photos
182
followers
110
following
1211% complete
View this month »
4416
4417
4418
4419
4420
4421
4422
4423
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
24th May 2025 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025
,
summerfield-half2025
