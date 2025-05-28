concrete and steel

another one from my sojourn with the northster last Saturday evening. this was at the back of one of the buildings in the campus. i liked the contrasting lines -- the verticals on the concrete wall and the horizontals on the steel pipe or whatever it is. @northy would probably have a better view than this.
we are yet again being inundated with rain intermittent with the pesky mists. i can't be bothered to go for my walk as i don't want to get damp and then get sick because of it so i'm reviewing my archives for the half-and-half thing. three more days....