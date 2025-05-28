Previous
concrete and steel by summerfield
concrete and steel

another one from my sojourn with the northster last Saturday evening. this was at the back of one of the buildings in the campus. i liked the contrasting lines -- the verticals on the concrete wall and the horizontals on the steel pipe or whatever it is. @northy would probably have a better view than this.

we are yet again being inundated with rain intermittent with the pesky mists. i can't be bothered to go for my walk as i don't want to get damp and then get sick because of it so i'm reviewing my archives for the half-and-half thing. three more days....
