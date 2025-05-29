Previous
clingy by summerfield
Photo 4425

clingy

one from the archive. why? because!

it's like my son and nephews and nieces when they were young.

what are you doing? oh, something.

where are you going? just somewhere.

what are you thinking? oh, nothing.

do you know who you are? what are you talking about!

they never knew anything. in my days, we could not answer our elders, especially our parents, that way or we got hit upside the head; such answers were a sign of disrespect. then they grew older and had children of their own and decided that they would treat their children 'better'. so what have we got now? whiners, whingers, moaners and complainers. well, mostly.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Lovely half and half
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact