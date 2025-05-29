clingy

one from the archive. why? because!



it's like my son and nephews and nieces when they were young.



what are you doing? oh, something.



where are you going? just somewhere.



what are you thinking? oh, nothing.



do you know who you are? what are you talking about!



they never knew anything. in my days, we could not answer our elders, especially our parents, that way or we got hit upside the head; such answers were a sign of disrespect. then they grew older and had children of their own and decided that they would treat their children 'better'. so what have we got now? whiners, whingers, moaners and complainers. well, mostly.