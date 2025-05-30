Sign up
Previous
Photo 4426
walls and fences
good fences make good neighbours. but people are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges. sayings from some wise people.
i didn't realize that the month is almost finished. we're halfway through the year, well, almost. a store i went to have Christmas stuff on display already. please!!! can we have summer first?
30th May 2025
30th May 25
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6578
photos
181
followers
109
following
4419
4420
4421
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
Views
1
365-still
E-M10MarkII
16th May 2025 10:40am
mayhalf-2025
,
summerfield-half2025
