cibosity? it's just nuts!

cibosity means plenty of victuals, a store of food. as per the Oxford English Dictionary, the word is now obsolete and had been only recorded in the mid 1600s.



i have plenty of nuts in my refrigerator. cashews, almonds, pecans, pine nuts, walnuts and the occasional pepitas or pumpkin seeds. i prefer the word pepita. it reminds me of this big bully in grade school, a girl much much bigger than everyone else and she bullied her way through. her name was Pepita. why her parents named her Pepita was the source of derision among the students. in future post, i shall tell you why for all her hugeness and bully attitude, she avoided me, a slip of a human being whose command of (well, at the time) of both Pilipino and English languages was enough to be avoided by everyone 😜but loved by the teachers.



in any case, this is not a dyptich.



this concludes my May half-and-half challenge. thanks to everyone who participated in the challenge. i apologize that i had been unable of late to comment on your half-and-half posts but life sometimes happens so there is that. cheerios!