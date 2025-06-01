Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4428
upside down
this week's 52 frames entry. the challenge is 'through the looking glass'. refraction was the extra challenge which i tried to do but miseraby and epically failed.
been a while since i used my crystal ball. i shall leave it by the window to remind myself when i am going for a photowalk.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6581
photos
181
followers
109
following
1213% complete
View this month »
4421
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
4427
4428
Latest from all albums
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
1252
4427
4428
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st June 2025 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close