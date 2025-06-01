Previous
upside down by summerfield
upside down

this week's 52 frames entry. the challenge is 'through the looking glass'. refraction was the extra challenge which i tried to do but miseraby and epically failed.

been a while since i used my crystal ball. i shall leave it by the window to remind myself when i am going for a photowalk.
summerfield

