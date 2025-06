it's open

and had passed the city inspection. this is the café at the Gardens, just opened yesterday for the spring/summer season. there was not much to see at the Gardens, but the irises were in full display as well as the pansies. i'm actually waiting for the roses. perhaps in another ten days i shall come back and visit.



this is a poor composition; i should've stepped back and zoomed the lens wider so that there is space on the right to balance the trellis. that bush on the lower left throws me off.