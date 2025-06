bluebells

from last Sunday's foray at the Toronto Gardens. it was windy and miserably cold with misty drizzles here and there. but the bluebells were quite still defying the blowing wind.



must go to bed, been up since three o'clock this morning. then i had to make something for our potluck lunch, where once again i played photographer. it was hot! hot! hot! when i finally made my way home at two-thirty, i thought i was going to faint from the heat. i've been known to do that.