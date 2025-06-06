Casino!

my phojo has completely gone AWOL. although, i'm trying to catch up on the 52 captures challenge's prompts that i could not do during april's same shot challenge and may's half-and-half. still, nothing comes to mind that is artistic enough. i will blame it on the heat and humidity we are presently experiencing. add to that the smog resulting from the wildfires taking place out in the mid-west. the wildfires are that bad that we are affected here.



in any case, i used the old trick we used to do here on 365 where we stand in the middle of a room and just zero in on any one thing to photograph. went to the kitchen for a while then returned to the living room/studio and my eyes fell first on the set of dice on my bookshelf. et voilà! i believe there was a movie called 'Casino' sometime in the last few years of last century.



for week 19 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was 'movie inspiration'. so there it is. three more and i should be caught up.



talking about casino, i shall be in Niagara again at the end of this month and looking forward to bet my meagre $20 and hopefully make it grow to a hundred or even a couple of hundred bucks.