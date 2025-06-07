Previous
mollipilose or soft by summerfield
Photo 4434

mollipilose or soft

this was a very tiny plume from the underwing of a swan that i used to photograph back in my early days here on 365. it survived two apartment moves somehow and still serving its purpose as prop. i would imagine that the lady swan might have long ago passed on, too, as the years before i left my apartment on the Danforth (after my ex-partner and i parted ways) she and her beau did not come back to the pond where they used to stay. (that's a very bad running sentence, isn't it?)

mollipilose is a way to describe this little feather; it means downy; soft; having soft plumage. certainly it is soft.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV love the simplicity of the subject, and it fits the word perfectly
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact