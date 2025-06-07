mollipilose or soft

this was a very tiny plume from the underwing of a swan that i used to photograph back in my early days here on 365. it survived two apartment moves somehow and still serving its purpose as prop. i would imagine that the lady swan might have long ago passed on, too, as the years before i left my apartment on the Danforth (after my ex-partner and i parted ways) she and her beau did not come back to the pond where they used to stay. (that's a very bad running sentence, isn't it?)



mollipilose is a way to describe this little feather; it means downy; soft; having soft plumage. certainly it is soft.