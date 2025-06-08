cutting board

it could've been a half-and-half. frankly, i am still in that frame of mind even though that May challenge had been over for more than a week now.



i love my wooden cutting board, which is actually made of bamboo. no, the dials belong to my toaster oven. i had just finished washing and curing the cutting board with oil when i rested it against the toaster oven. then it clicked: there is a current 'wooden' theme for the 52 captures challenge. so, camera out. donc le voilà!



i should actually go out tomorrow and find a proper and more interesting subject for this challenge. until then....