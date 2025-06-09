Previous
separation anxiety by summerfield
separation anxiety

a few weeks ago, i mentioned to one of my young buddies who is an artist, that i wouldn't know how to paint an abstract even when my life depended on it. i don't understand abstract, i don't get it. but abstract paintings are (supposed to be) the bread and butter of artists, accordingly. 90% of her work that got sold were abstract. she then challenged me to do an abstract painting. not one to walk away from a challenge, i did this. just slapped on some blue and red paints on a yellow background then sprinkled some gold flakes. tbh, the red paint was just an afterthought because i thought the painting was so ugly it needed more colours. when i showed it to her, she was quite impressed 🤣(or maybe she was just patronizing) and asked me what i shall call it. i said i'm going to title it "miscarriage"; however, she said it's a negative or morbid title. at the back where i sign, i called it 'solar flare'.

tell me frankly what you think of this ugly thing and what i should call it. i think this would look good in the waiting room of a psychiatrist's office, don't you think so?

and, no, it's not upside down. 🤣

week 20 of the 52 captures challenge's prompt is 'adventures'. this then is my post as foray in this abstract thing is something of an adventure for me. as i said, i don't understand it, and i don't care much for it. although i'm already working on a third one (which i still don't understand).
Lou Ann ace
I am not an art critic, I also don’t care for abstract art, which makes me very unqualified to render my opinion on this. Having said all of that, my unartistic self agrees with you on your assessment of this “painting”. I will offer one observation, don’t hang it where children can see it, it reminds me of that red and yellow scary sculpture on the Riverwalk here.
June 10th, 2025  
katy ace
I like the painting and think for someone who doesn’t like doing them you’ve done an excellent job with this one! As for the title… Can’t think of a thing at the moment perhaps I will come back later
June 10th, 2025  
