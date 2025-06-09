separation anxiety

a few weeks ago, i mentioned to one of my young buddies who is an artist, that i wouldn't know how to paint an abstract even when my life depended on it. i don't understand abstract, i don't get it. but abstract paintings are (supposed to be) the bread and butter of artists, accordingly. 90% of her work that got sold were abstract. she then challenged me to do an abstract painting. not one to walk away from a challenge, i did this. just slapped on some blue and red paints on a yellow background then sprinkled some gold flakes. tbh, the red paint was just an afterthought because i thought the painting was so ugly it needed more colours. when i showed it to her, she was quite impressed 🤣(or maybe she was just patronizing) and asked me what i shall call it. i said i'm going to title it "miscarriage"; however, she said it's a negative or morbid title. at the back where i sign, i called it 'solar flare'.



tell me frankly what you think of this ugly thing and what i should call it. i think this would look good in the waiting room of a psychiatrist's office, don't you think so?



and, no, it's not upside down. 🤣



week 20 of the 52 captures challenge's prompt is 'adventures'. this then is my post as foray in this abstract thing is something of an adventure for me. as i said, i don't understand it, and i don't care much for it. although i'm already working on a third one (which i still don't understand).