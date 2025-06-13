Previous
bicycles by summerfield
Photo 4440

bicycles

this week's challenge over at 52 frames is 'street details'. the goal is to reveal the often-hidden, magical world, of the details we never take the time to notice. this is my interpretation. i might find something better in the next two days, probably.

taken whilst waiting for the streetcar. a police officer on foot asked why and what i was shooting. i forgot that the building behind the bike racks is a police precint. i explained about 52 frames and 365 project. he looked at the bike racks for a good while and moved on. he was quite handsome with chiseled facial features and very blue eyes, and boy! what physique. such an eye candy [sigh!]. i so wanted to take him home, and i would have if i was 25 years younger. 🤣
