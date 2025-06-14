Previous
we had an early dinner at my go-to Italian restaurant after which we drove to the Toronto gardens once again to check if the roses are in bloom. sadly, we only encountered a small bush of roses that were far too sad and wilted, needs watering i would guess. after all that many rainy days a few weeks back, we've had warm temps. so we walked around just a bit but there's nothing much to see. we would have to venture west to the Royal Botanical Gardens as they have a large section just of roses. or i might go to the Allen Gardens downtown. yes, that's what i should do!

in any case, during the walk i saw this payphone installed in an obscure corner near the WC. i got a bit excited when i said quite loud "look! a payphone." there was a group of young people who noticed and they gawked at the 'thing'. and it was a truly genuinely working pay phone. they are very rare now. one of the young people asked, "how does it take a selfie?" classic reaction from that generation. i just about laughed out loud!

another idea for 52 frames' "street details" challenge. now i can't choose which one i will post -- yesterday's cluster of bicycles or this payphone that doesn't take a selfie. i will have to resort to playing eeni-mini-my-nimo.
14th June 2025

Randy Lubbering
How does it take a selfie is right! Have not seen one of those in years
June 15th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Rare sight
June 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
Difficult to carry around in your handbag too. I was in Nelson Bay recently and heard a young boy saying to his Mum 'What's that' as he pointed at a pay phone.
June 15th, 2025  
