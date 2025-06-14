how does it take a selfie?

we had an early dinner at my go-to Italian restaurant after which we drove to the Toronto gardens once again to check if the roses are in bloom. sadly, we only encountered a small bush of roses that were far too sad and wilted, needs watering i would guess. after all that many rainy days a few weeks back, we've had warm temps. so we walked around just a bit but there's nothing much to see. we would have to venture west to the Royal Botanical Gardens as they have a large section just of roses. or i might go to the Allen Gardens downtown. yes, that's what i should do!



in any case, during the walk i saw this payphone installed in an obscure corner near the WC. i got a bit excited when i said quite loud "look! a payphone." there was a group of young people who noticed and they gawked at the 'thing'. and it was a truly genuinely working pay phone. they are very rare now. one of the young people asked, "how does it take a selfie?" classic reaction from that generation. i just about laughed out loud!



another idea for 52 frames' "street details" challenge. now i can't choose which one i will post -- yesterday's cluster of bicycles or this payphone that doesn't take a selfie. i will have to resort to playing eeni-mini-my-nimo.