is it on its right side?

i was told by my 'audience' that it doesn't matter. actually this is upside down. i was experimenting using metallic acrylic paints. this was done on a cheap 'beginner' canvas but someone wanted this to be on their TV room wall. when i told them that this is just a 'study' kind of thing and that i can make a 'better' version. no, they wanted this very same one, with the flaws and brushstrokes visible. i ought to have used a foam roller brush but it was just not feasible with the smaller parts. apparently, the flaws are what makes it unique. really?!?!



in any case, i will be re-create this on a bigger size (24x30") canvas. this is on a 18x24" canvas.



my young artist buddy wants me to talk to someone at the mall near the church about the possibility of displaying my work (and sell) when they hold their art week in the fall. i may not have a lot to display or sell and it will depend of course on how much the fee for the booth/tent would cost. i'm not sure if i'm ready for such venture!