tremors in the nick of time

found these DVDs on the grass next to the pavement during my morning walk yesterday. i actually went past them, but they pulled me back to take a photo. i've never heard of the movies 'Tremors' or 'Nick of Time' but i looked them up on google and found that Tremors was a horror film, while Nick of Time was a suspense-thriller perhaps, with Johnny Depp in the lead.



the part of the road where i found these DVDs always had CDs and DVDs tossed around.



posting this for week 24 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being 'textures'.