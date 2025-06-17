Previous
tremors in the nick of time by summerfield
Photo 4444

tremors in the nick of time

found these DVDs on the grass next to the pavement during my morning walk yesterday. i actually went past them, but they pulled me back to take a photo. i've never heard of the movies 'Tremors' or 'Nick of Time' but i looked them up on google and found that Tremors was a horror film, while Nick of Time was a suspense-thriller perhaps, with Johnny Depp in the lead.

the part of the road where i found these DVDs always had CDs and DVDs tossed around.

posting this for week 24 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being 'textures'.
