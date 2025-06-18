Previous
contemplating the colours by summerfield
contemplating the colours

daily ritual is the theme this week over at 52 frames, with self-portrait as an extra challenge.

it's almost a year since i retired from the law firm and it's been a year that i have established some daily rituals that are so different from when i was working. my mornings start at 5 or 6 and after my morning ablutions, i practice my shading for 10 minutes. then i face my canvas and paints. then i do my crosswords and sudoku before i go for my morning walk. back at home, i eat a light breakfast then i work out in my head (a dangerous undertaking, mind) what colours i will need or make notes about my current painting project.

tagging this, too, for the portrait challenge this week for 52 captures.
summerfield

gloria jones ace
June 19th, 2025  
