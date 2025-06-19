sunday in the park (not with George 🤣)

families taking advantage of the warm spring day.



this morning, as it had started to rain, i took the bus home. on the bus, i have seen a devil child. he's probably about four or five from his demeanor but he was big built. he's the most obnoxious little boy i've ever seen in my life. i recognized him from yesterday morning, also on the bus, going home (as i had groceries). he got my attention because he was yelling that my mask had balloons and he wanted it, screaming and kicking the double-seat stroller which had his younger sister in. he kept yelling give me that, you, give me that! the mother was just busy with her mobile. when i had the chance, i walked to the back and sat. i was watching him under the brim of my cap. at one point he wanted to go on the second seat of the stroller. he made a fuss as he couldn't get into it properly. so his mother took him and sat him there. only to yell so loud and wanted to sit on his mother's lap. then he looked at everyone with a sneer and a grin.



this morning, when i got on the bus, he was yelling nonsense, and one of the passengers put her finger against his lips, signaling him to keep quiet. what did he do? he just yelled at the top of his lungs, uttering nonsense, or probably it was their native language. then he kicked the back of his sister's seat so hard that the poor girl started to cry. evil personified, i tell you. he had a sinister smile and some passengers thought he was cute. i wanted to slap them silly.



