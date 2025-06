lobster tail and jumbo shrimp

it's rather hard to discern which is which but when i was eating this, i knew which was the lobster tail and which was the shrimp. 😂looking at the photo now, those cheese threads don't look very appetizing. oh, well.



i forgot that i took this photo to the amusement of other diners in the restaurant -- must've been the first time they'd seen someone kodaking food -- purposely for the textures prompt of the 52 captures challenge.