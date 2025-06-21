traffic jam

we were wondering why traffic was stopped both ways on the don mills this morning. the right lane was unocuppied so we thought we were being brilliant only to be surprised by the sight of a large gaggle of 'russian' geese (yes, we have disowned these pests 🤣) crossing the six-lane roadway. it was both funny and annoying. the lady driving the white jeep on the left actually left her vehicle to urge the remaining birds to join the rest of the gaggle that had already crossed. by the amount of geese poo on the road, i would surmise that they were probably sitting comfortably on the road and the cars were just trying to avoid them at first. above is the last members with that little gosling limping its way across. where they're headed was the parking lot of the French Catholic church abutting the ravine off a golf-course. hopefully that's where they would settle, but i will definitely check the parking lot tomorrow morning to see if the gaggle had sat in there and made themselves comfortable. they're known to do that, you know.



i couldn't pull out my camera fast enough but the iphone was more handy.