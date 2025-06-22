curiosity won't kill the snail

snails are resilient creatures, i believe. i often see them on the pavement especially after a rainstorm. never mind that they encounter their fellow snails all squashed by the feet of passersby. i've seen these on trees, even at the very tip of a tall blade of glass. most times, i move them to the direction where they're headed. i hate stepping on them so i always pay attention to avoid them.speaking of resilience, i found this video on youtube which amused me and brought some fond memories from my childhood days. my mother never allowed us to play in the storm or in flood waters but we enjoyed watching the neighbourhood children including my cousins during such time.