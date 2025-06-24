terracotta

this is another abstract painting which i started last week and finished off this morning. i think i'm getting now the hang of this abstract painting sh*t.🤣but i don't like the idea of merely slapping paints on a canvas. i think i like a more structured painting that i can give meaning to, although admittedly, i don't know how to explain this one. the inspiration for this has the layers in concave (or maybe convex) layers with triangles instead of bokeh/bubbles. this is really an experiment as what i want to really do for an abstract is just bokeh or bubbles. i really like the muted colours but of course it would look different seeing the painting in person. my only complaint on this kind of painting is the waste of paints.



i am now trying to replicate last week's colourful geometric abstract in a 24 x 30 frame. my artist friend, to whom i send photo of these abstract thingies, showed it to another friend who wanted to buy it but also wanted it in a bigger frame. i was surprised when i gave the price i wanted: $520 to which he readily agreed. then i saw my ex and in our brief conversation he mentioned that his daughter sells her abstract paintings by the thousands of dollars! i saw a couple of photos and to me they were just so-so. well done and colorful but to me it was so-so. i will try to post them here at some point when i have nothing else to post. i'm thinking that maybe i can make extra dollars by slapping paints on canvas, too!😂



will you pay $500+ dollars for this?!?!?! i know i won't!