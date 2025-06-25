waiting for the streetcar that would take me to the subway station, i looked down and saw this marker/plaque embedded on the pavement (that's sidewalk for you, americans😊) right in front of me. at first i read it as 'lost' and for a while i didn't get it, until i came to and realized it read 'Lot St'.
"Lot Street is the historical name for a portion of what is now known as Queen Street West in Toronto. Specifically, it was the northernmost street on the original town plan of York, Upper Canada, which later became Toronto. In the 1840s, it was renamed Queen Street in honor of Queen Victoria. "- wikipedia
speaking of pavement, i was watching some Dry Bar comedy episodes when a Michael McIntyre video popped up about simplifying English for the americans. it was quite funny. hope you enjoy it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCo0hSFAWOc