Previous
'lost' by summerfield
Photo 4452

'lost'

waiting for the streetcar that would take me to the subway station, i looked down and saw this marker/plaque embedded on the pavement (that's sidewalk for you, americans😊) right in front of me. at first i read it as 'lost' and for a while i didn't get it, until i came to and realized it read 'Lot St'.

"Lot Street is the historical name for a portion of what is now known as Queen Street West in Toronto. Specifically, it was the northernmost street on the original town plan of York, Upper Canada, which later became Toronto. In the 1840s, it was renamed Queen Street in honor of Queen Victoria. "- wikipedia

speaking of pavement, i was watching some Dry Bar comedy episodes when a Michael McIntyre video popped up about simplifying English for the americans. it was quite funny. hope you enjoy it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCo0hSFAWOc
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Interesting! And at first I saw ‘lost’ as well.
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact