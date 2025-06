into the woods

walk was excellent this morning - the air was fresh and cool and, it being friday, not many cars were on the road. then i realized it is a long weekend here for us, as Canada Day is on Tuesday. no wonder there were practice fireworks the other night. the vegetation in the ravines by the river/creek were beautifully dotted with little yellow flowers, and the purple flowers of chicory. most people call them weeds, i call them wildflowers.