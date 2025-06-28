half sisters

i have a young friend from Montreal who is visiting Toronto with her two daughters. She will be accompanying her youngest, Kaylie on the left, to a K-Pop concert tomorrow. i met her online 21 years ago during the second season of Canadian Idol. she was bananas over the champion Kalan Porter. she was the only person in the online discussion who wrote good English in complete sentences and correct spelling. her comments were also very smart so hers was the only comments i would reply to. we became friends and when Kalan Porter had his concert in Toronto, she came to Toronto and stayed with me. (yes, Jackie, i let a possibly axe murderer to stay in my home!) i accompanied her to the concert and i think i was the only 'older' woman in the crowd who wasn't gushing and screaming and throwing undergarments to Kalan Porter 🤣. thank heavens my hearing is still intact despite that episode in my life!



we've met a few more times during the year then she got pregnant and gave birth to Jaime, the girl on the right. they came to Toronto and they stayed with me and i even babysat Jaime for her. that was 20 years ago. although we remained friends on facebook, she had only came back twice and each time i was away vacationing in Manila. so after 20 years, i get to see the 'baby' now almost 20 years old. the girls are gorgeous and tall! Kaylie is only 12 years old but already as tall or even taller than Jaime.



always nice to catch up with friends.