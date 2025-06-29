Previous
just chillin' by summerfield
just chillin'

this was my post for the 'fluid' theme this week over at 52 frames.

i'm in a cute hotel north of Toronto and my room faces the lake. this woman was gliding down on her raft then proceeded to sit and suntan. right centre from my window.
