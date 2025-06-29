Sign up
Previous
Photo 4456
just chillin'
this was my post for the 'fluid' theme this week over at 52 frames.
i'm in a cute hotel north of Toronto and my room faces the lake. this woman was gliding down on her raft then proceeded to sit and suntan. right centre from my window.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
