i spooked it and it flew by summerfield
i spooked it and it flew

i saw it as it flew over the corn field. it carried quite a bundle of straw then as i had the shutter on continuous speed, it landed on top of the hydro wire. we had a bit of stand-off for a few minutes -- it just sat there on its still-under-construction nest until i got out of the car and shut the door closed. then it flew away the straw it was carrying dropped to the ground. sorry.

there were quite a number of nesting ospreys on top of the hydro poles. some i think had been provided for by humans as a couple had crates on top. i doubt the birds, no matter how strong could have carried a whole crate and attached it to the hydro pole very correctly. except for this one.

to all my Canadian friends around the world, Happy Canada Day. Go Canada!
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
