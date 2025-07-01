i spooked it and it flew

i saw it as it flew over the corn field. it carried quite a bundle of straw then as i had the shutter on continuous speed, it landed on top of the hydro wire. we had a bit of stand-off for a few minutes -- it just sat there on its still-under-construction nest until i got out of the car and shut the door closed. then it flew away the straw it was carrying dropped to the ground. sorry.



there were quite a number of nesting ospreys on top of the hydro poles. some i think had been provided for by humans as a couple had crates on top. i doubt the birds, no matter how strong could have carried a whole crate and attached it to the hydro pole very correctly. except for this one.



to all my Canadian friends around the world, Happy Canada Day. Go Canada!