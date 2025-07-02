Previous
watching the sunrise at lake couchiching by summerfield
Photo 4459

watching the sunrise at lake couchiching

went walking around after breakfast and went to visit the butterfly garden. there were no butterflies but the garden was shaped like a butterfly when viewed from the second floor of a museum/house.

but what caught my eye were these two ladies chatting whilst having their coffee and watching the sun rise out of the water, the sailboats, the kayakers. what a way to start the morning. i could get used to a life like that. i've always dreamed of living near the sea or lake, and do those things whilst prepping myself for a day of painting or writing. there's something magical about the water and i am forever in awe of it; i'm also afraid of it, especially when there's a storm and the roaring waves take on a sinister sound. maybe i should look into the possibility of moving out of Toronto.

this week, 52 frames' theme is frame within a frame. this just might be my entry but i'm still thinking about it.
summerfield

katy ace
FAV so beautiful Love the silhouettes and the clarityof the boat!
July 3rd, 2025  
