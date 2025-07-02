watching the sunrise at lake couchiching

went walking around after breakfast and went to visit the butterfly garden. there were no butterflies but the garden was shaped like a butterfly when viewed from the second floor of a museum/house.



but what caught my eye were these two ladies chatting whilst having their coffee and watching the sun rise out of the water, the sailboats, the kayakers. what a way to start the morning. i could get used to a life like that. i've always dreamed of living near the sea or lake, and do those things whilst prepping myself for a day of painting or writing. there's something magical about the water and i am forever in awe of it; i'm also afraid of it, especially when there's a storm and the roaring waves take on a sinister sound. maybe i should look into the possibility of moving out of Toronto.



this week, 52 frames' theme is frame within a frame. this just might be my entry but i'm still thinking about it.