jet skier

there were two of them. they both waved at me, but i didn't capture it as they were really speeding fast. i was standing on the edge of the bridge on the highway and in a second, they disappeared underneath. later whilst having lunch, a man approached our group and asked if i was the photographer on the bridge. he asked what i was to do with the photos i took. i told him about 365project.org. he asked if i could send a copy to him. since this camera has a wi-fi function, one of my friends fiddled with the camera and i was able to send him this and another one with his buddy. he was happy. asked if i was a professional photographer, one of the people in the group told him i am the official photographer for the church. i forgot his name though and no one could remember. pity!



this is for week 27 of the 52 captures challenge; the prompt this week is 'wet'. could that water be any more wet?