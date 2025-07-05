when you're 72

people should stop giving old people like me surprise anything. 'tis a good thing i have a very strong constitution or i'd have had a heart attack. out of the blue the son with young Onyx and his mother as well as my sister (who told me she was to go on a bus trip today) and another person showed up with gifts, flowers and food and a cake. so the living room had to be re-organized to accommodate an impromptu luncheon.



another surprise: a special birthday greeting card was dropped off by the postwoman today.



my sister gave me $50 (she usually gives me lottery tickets that never win 😂), and that was a surprise, too! the son and his lady gave me a peridot pendant and necklace from Svarokski (which i'm pretty sure was Delia's idea because the son is useless when it comes to gifts). the another person brought the food and the cake. and young Onyx brought me a bouquet of flowers, saved some of his allowance and picked the bouquet himself.



what to do with the $50 then? i think the art store has a sale starting tomorrow. i need new brushes!