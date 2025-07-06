Previous
danger! by summerfield
danger!

the roadside was teeming of wild chicory flowers, they're so attractive one would really be induced to take photos which i did during my walk. i was so engrossed in doing so that i did not notice there was a sweat bee in this flower, it being so tiny. if it had bitten me, i'd definitely positively be dead as i don't carry my epipen with me when i'm out walking, which i should probably do. but best to just be aware and/or stay away.

it was horribly hot today. the church serves lemonade outside on its lawn after the service and today was the first day. i only stayed a few minutes as it was already nearing 27 degrees. we reached 35 by mid afternoon. hopefully it will be a bit better tomorrow.
summerfield

