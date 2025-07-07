Previous
legal to drink by summerfield
my grandsons and i, along with their half-sister Katie, went for a birthday dinner (gheez! when is this birthday celebration going to end!). young Darren just came off work and he was 'beat' he said. while all of us ordered iced tea for our drinks, he ordered Cotton Candy Cosmo Spritz, a fruity blend of Smirnoff Raspberry vodka, orange liqueur, raspberry purée, cranberry juice, and fresh lime topped with lemon-lime soda and cotton candy. i can't believe the young man is now at a legal age to drink. it wasn't so long ago when all he wanted was either milk or apple juice.
7th July 2025

