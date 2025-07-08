Previous
the boat house by summerfield
the boat house

we came upon a dead end street which unbeknownst to us was supposed to be a private community. large mansions which they call cottages, with large yards and driveways and parked on those driveways were boats. i suppose if the house was right by the lake, then a boathouse was the proper place to 'park' one's boat. or boats. the boathouse is part of the barely visible mansion on the centre right.

i love the tranquility that this shot conveys although in reality, the ducks were busy quacking, and there were a couple of jetskiers up and about. someday, when i have become a better artiste, i will paint this.

from last week's trip up north.
Diane ace
Beautiful scene!
July 9th, 2025  
Betsey ace
You could paint it now, I know you could! x
July 9th, 2025  
