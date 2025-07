another shot from the short stay at Lake Couchiching. i don't know about you but i love watching the sun set with its reflections on the water, be it the lake, the sea or just a pond. while the sunrise almost always match the beauty of a sunset, the sunset gives a sense of calmness, the busy day coming to an end and our bodies can relax. sometimes, on a peaceful day like this, i find myself saying a bit of prayer of thanks.here's Bill Withers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw5OLnN7UvM