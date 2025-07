i would've loved to get near this barn which was just a dumping ground of all kinds of whatever. a new one had been built beyond these structures. but we had asked one farm owner the day before if we could just go around and take a few photos and we were politely denied. this here is a drive-by shot, the car going at 87kmph.and what do you know, there's a song! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlArKjuqSLw