aladdin's lamp?

maybe. or maybe not. this i think a soup bowl or tureen. i was at this high end china shop and there was a section called 'vintage'. this reminds me of one of those bowls where Greek gods drink their mead from. the longer i was staring at it, the more i thought i might invoke some powerful god spirit, maybe the god of good fortune whom i can ask to make me win the lottery. alas! no such thing happened. i think there's more a chance of an alien from outer space appearing than some mythological gods. but anyone who might have appeared, i would have asked the same wish. 🤣



for week 28 of the 52 captures challenge; the challenge is 'still life'.