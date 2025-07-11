Previous
aladdin's lamp? by summerfield
Photo 4468

aladdin's lamp?

maybe. or maybe not. this i think a soup bowl or tureen. i was at this high end china shop and there was a section called 'vintage'. this reminds me of one of those bowls where Greek gods drink their mead from. the longer i was staring at it, the more i thought i might invoke some powerful god spirit, maybe the god of good fortune whom i can ask to make me win the lottery. alas! no such thing happened. i think there's more a chance of an alien from outer space appearing than some mythological gods. but anyone who might have appeared, i would have asked the same wish. 🤣

for week 28 of the 52 captures challenge; the challenge is 'still life'.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
I hope there is a genie in there all ready to grant you three wishes
July 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact