turtles and rabbits

i went to visit a friend who lives midtown. the neighbour has small plot of garden, really pretty much what you see here. i find it quite attractive as the lady added the four bunnies by the time i finished my visit. i was quite taken by these miniatures especially the one on the right due to its bright eye. my friend said, 'i knew you were going to do that!' the neighbour was quite amused.